City provides latest update on storm cleanup efforts

SAN ANTONIO - All traffic signals are again operational and fewer than 100 people are still without power after Thursday's night's storm, the city of San Antonio said in a news release.

In the city's latest update, a total of 360 fallen trees have been cut and stacked and will be picked up through the next few days and more than 3,100 cubic yards of material have also been transported to the city’s brush sites for mulch recycling.

The city said as of 10 a.m. Sunday, fewer than 100 CPS Energy customers are still without power. CPS Energy expects to complete the rest of the repairs today, the news release said.

The city will continue to operate cooling sites at libraries, senior centers and parks community centers to offer a cool place for residents to stay until their power is restored. The cooling centers will remain open through Sunday.

Residents located in the areas impacted by the storm and in need of garbage collection for spoiled food can call 311.

Locations for the cooling centers can be found at www.sanantonio.gov or by calling 311.

The cooling site at Alamo Convocation Center has closed, the news release said.

