City worker impaled by pole after crashing truck into cemetery fence

SAN ANTONIO - A city employee was impaled by a pole Sunday afternoon after he crashed his work truck through 50 feet of fencing at the San Fernando Cemetery 2.

Authorities believe the employee, who is in his late 20s, had a medical episode before the crash.

A witness told police the driver had veered off the road and into the cemetery fencing and came to a stop after a pole went through the driver's neck and out of the back window.

First responders had to cut away part of the fence pole and transported him to University Hospital with the pole still impaled in his neck.

The man is in critical condition.

