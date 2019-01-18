Community organizes benefit BBQ Saturday for Edgewood ISD officer battling cancer

The Edgewood Independent School District Police Department is hosting a barbecue plate fundraiser for a fellow officer who is battling cancer.

The fundraiser for Officer Rogena Reed will be held Saturday at Time Out Sports Bar at 719 General McMullen from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reed, who has served the district since 1988, was diagnosed with lung cancer in September.

Last month we paid a visit to Reed, who spoke about her diagnosis and how her community has covered her in love and support.

“I still get phone calls from them through my police phone. They are constantly calling me to ask if I need anything,” Reed said.

After being diagnosed with lung cancer, Reed has been out of work and undergoing chemotherapy. The community standing by her side.

“They’ve been there for me and I’m blessed,” Reed said. ​

