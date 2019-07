CONVERSE, TX - The Converse Police Department has is looking for Emma Jean Torres, who was reported missing and endangered.

Torres has not been seen by her family since March 15. She is known to frequent Spanish Oaks Apartments and the Oakwell Farms area of San Antonio.

Anyone with information about Torres, is asked to contact Detective K. Molder at 210-988-1536 or Officer E. Sanchez at 210-251-7237.



