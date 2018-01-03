SA man on probation for sex crime against girl wanted for violating sex offender registration

SAN ANTONIO - Less than one year after he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years probation for committing a sex crime against a 14-year-old girl, Derrell Reese was wanted for violating the conditions of his probation.

Reese, 39, was convicted in Oct. 2015 of indecency with a child. As part of his sentence, Reese was required to register as a sex offender annually for life. The Texas Public Sex Offender Registry lists Reese as absconded.

"In May 2016, a warrant was issued for Reese's arrest following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 290th District Court. The indictment alleged that Reese failed to register a change of address with the local law enforcement authority and absconded from supervision," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Reese is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"His last known place of residence was on the Northwest Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Reese's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

CLICK HERE TO SEE OTHER WANTED FUGITIVES

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.