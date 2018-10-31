Woman who endangered child wanted for violating probation

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman who has less than one year left to complete the terms of her court-ordered supervision for a charge of endangering a child is instead facing time behind bars.

Eboni Monique Davis, 24, has been wanted since September 2017 for violating probation conditions.

"The revocation alleged that Davis absconded from court-ordered supervision," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

Records show Davis was arrested in 2014 for endangering a child. In June 2015, she received four years deferred adjudication.

Davis is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

"Her last known place of residence was on the West Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Davis' whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

