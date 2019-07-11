Police arrest third suspect in connection to fatal shooting in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police announced Thursday that a third suspect was involved in the fatal shooting of a man on June 5.

Chelsy Alyce Mistretta, 21, was arrested in Bryan, according to the police department.

Investigators believe she was in the getaway car with Lapear Willrich and Jon Jervis, the two other suspects charged in connection with the slaying of DeMarcus Trey Allen.

A resident discovered Allen's body after following a stray dog into his open apartment, according to a news release.

Police retrieved evidence from the apartment, including a video camera that captured the shooting.

The evidence led police to Willrich and Jervis, who were arrested June 18.

Mistretta, who will also be charged with murder, will be extradited to Hays County Jail, according to the police department.

