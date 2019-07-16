Suspect accused of running over San Antonio police bicycle while evading officers

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man was arrested Monday after he ran over a police bicycle while fleeing from officers, officials said.

Jonathan Ray Martinez, 22, was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, jail records showed.

On June 29, two officers on the department's bike patrol noticed Martinez turn onto West Commerce Street without using a turn signal, according to Martinez's arrest affidavit. Officers pulled Martinez over after the infraction.

One of the officers hastily dismounted his bike in front of the car, causing the bike to fall over in front of the car, according to the affidavit.

The officers felt "an attack from the suspect was imminent" after he ignored requests to identify himself and appeared nervous, according to the affidavit.

One of the officers reached into the vehicle to lunge at Martinez's hands, but Martinez was able to drive away. He injured an officer's arm while driving off and also ran over the bicycle, police said.

The officers identified Martinez in a photo lineup. His bail was set at $57,000, according to jail officials.

