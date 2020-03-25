BCSO corporal charged under state’s new indecent assault law

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s corporal under investigation since late last year has been charged with indecent assault in connection to the case, BCSO officials confirmed Wednesday.

Vincent Vera turned himself in March 12 after a warrant was issued for his arrest, records show.

He was listed by BCSO officials as absent without leave, or AWOL, in late November after his involvement in an off-duty disturbance at a San Antonio home.

Law enforcement officials have described the incident as a disturbance, but have not provided specific information about what Vera is accused of doing.

Indecent assault is a Class A misdemeanor and pertains to cases in which a suspect touches the private parts of another person without their consent, exposes or attempts to expose the private parts of another person, or causes someone to have contact with another person’s bodily fluids.

The relatively new law went into effect last fall as a way to close a loophole in nonconsensual groping cases in Texas.

Previously, these types of cases were charged as Class C misdemeanors.

Vera is scheduled to be arraigned April 14.

He has been issued a proposed dismissal in accordance with Civil Service rules for violation of the Texas Penal Code and violation of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Policies and Procedures, a BCSO spokeswoman said Wednesday.