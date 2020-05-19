Deputy accused of unauthorized traffic stops previously suspended for interfering with family violence case

SAN ANTONIO – A longtime Bexar County Sheriff’s court employee placed on leave last month after accusations of unauthorized traffic stops was previously suspended for threatening a woman and a fellow deputy during a family violence incident, county personnel records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders show.

Christopher Jackson, an 18-year veteran of BCSO, was placed on administrative leave April 29 after a law enforcement officer from another agency witnessed him making traffic stops in an unmarked SUV that resembled a patrol vehicle on the city’s far West Side.

Multiple sources said Jackson refused to identify himself after he was pulled over by a Northside Independent School District officer who witnessed him make two traffic stops in the unmarked vehicle in the area of Loop 410 and Culebra Road.

The unmarked SUV has a partition cage, a light bar and is registered to a BCSO court security employee. (KSAT)

The white sport utility vehicle, which has a light bar and a partition cage, was later driven off by a law enforcement officer on scene, according to a contract employee for KSAT who gathered footage of the incident.

BCSO officials have declined to identify Jackson, since he has not yet been formally disciplined.

Officials late last week released his personnel file but redacted a photo of him in uniform.

Jackson, however, was featured in a lip-sync video on the agency’s Facebook recruiting page.

He remains on administrative leave while the agency’s internal affairs and public integrity units investigate the unauthorized traffic stops.

Conduct Unbecoming of an Officer

Jackson’s personnel file shows he was accused of threatening a woman and a fellow deputy while off-duty in December 2011 after he showed up and then refused to leave the scene of a domestic violence incident.

Records show Jackson threatened to arrest the woman, even though he was off duty, and threatened to physically assault the fellow deputy.

The incident was witnessed by at least five people not associated with BCSO, records confirm.

Jackson was cited for a long list of BCSO rules violations including conduct unbecoming an officer, untruthfulness, violation of laws and performance of duties.

Records show he was suspended 30 days in early 2012, but later had the discipline reduced to five days after taking part in a hearing.