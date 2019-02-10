Dog severely burned in North Side apartment fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO - A small dog was severely burned in an apartment fire early Sunday morning, a battalion chief with the San Antonio Fire Department said.

A woman told firefighters she was doing laundry in a detached laundromat at the back of the complex, located in the 1000 block of Fabulous Drive, and said she smelled smoke, and then later saw flames.

Firefighters said they had a "head start" in their response to the fire because an ambulance in the area also saw the smoke and alerted firefighters.

Residents got out of their homes safely. However, one Chihuahua was burned by the flames. The dog was taken in by Animal Care Services, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said the detached laundromat was a total loss and believe the fire may have been caused by the dryer. No residents were displaced by the flames.

