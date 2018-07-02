Downtown river boats offers commuters ride to work

SAN ANTONIO - Go RIO San Antonio River Cruises launched a boat-shuttle service for local residents and commuters on Monday.

The boat ride is a non-stop, one-way ride in areas between the Pearl and Mexican Manhattan and Casa Rio restaurants. Commuter express boats will operate Monday through Friday, from July 2 to Oct. 31.

The boat departs from the Pearl at 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. and drops passengers off at either Casa Rio or Mexican Manhattan. The boat will pick up commuters from Casa Rio and Mexican Manhattan back to the Pearl at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Commuters can buy passes for $25 online.

The first 100 people to purchase a commuter pass will receive two Go RIO Narrated Cruise tickets.

