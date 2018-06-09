Driver circled around victims before shooting at them, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One man was shot in the ankle after being dropped off in the 7100 block of Harlow Drive around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, two men were dropped off on Harlow Drive when the driver of a blue sedan circled around the men and two men in the car opened fire on the two victims.

One man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.

The two suspects are still at large, police said.

