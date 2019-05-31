Driver of stolen car flees after fiery rollover crash into telephone pole

SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a stolen car fled the scene following a rollover crash on the city's West Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Tampico Street, not far from Castroville Road and Barclay Street.

According to police, the stolen car was traveling on Tampico Street when, for some unknown reason, it hit a telephone pole and rolled over, catching fire.

Police said the two female passengers, a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman, were both injured. The driver, however, ran off.

The San Antonio Police Department said it used its Eagle Helicopter in attempt to locate the driver, but that person has not yet been found. A witness described the driver of the vehicle as a teenage boy.

The two women were taken to an area hospital and had non-life-threatening injuries. Their names are not currently known.

At this time, it is unclear as to what exactly happened to cause the crash and what, if any charges the driver may face when they are found.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

