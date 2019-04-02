East Side house fire being investigated as arson, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO - An early-morning fire is being investigated as arson after an East Side home went up in flames, fire officials said Tuesday.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. in the 700 block of Holmgreen Road, not far from South W. W. White Road and Rigsby Avenue.

Firefighters said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Fire officials said the house was filled with antiques and furniture, making access inside difficult.

Investigators said the home was likely used years ago as an antique shop. Firefighters managed to put the fire out quickly, and will now work to determine the fire's origin.

Fire officials said that burglar bars on the home had to be removed not to get inside, but rather as protection to the firefighters.

Authorities say there was $75,000 damage to the structure and $20,000 to the contents inside.

There were no reports of injuries.

