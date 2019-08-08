Electrical short to blame for Northeast Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - An electrical short caused a fire at a two-story home on the Northeast Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was reported just before midnight at a home in the 4900 block of Orchid Star, not far from Gibbs Sprawl Road and Midcrown Drive.

Firefighters said the electrical short caused a fire to break out inside a wall of the house. The damage to the home was reportedly minimal, as it was mainly smoke and sheetrock damage, fire officials said.

No one was hurt.

