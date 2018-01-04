Electricity demand reached record high Wednesday, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - Officials with Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the grid operator for most of Texas, said it set a new winter demand record Wednesday between 7 and 8 a.m.

“The ERCOT system performed well during this winter weather event, and there were sufficient generation and transmission resources available to keep up with demand,” ERCOT's senior director of system operations, Dan Woodfin, said.

Officials with ERCOT, which represents about 90 percent of the state's electric load, said Wednesday's electricity demand hit 62,855 MW, surpassing the previous record of 59,650 MW, which was set on Jan. 6, 2017, between 6 and 7 p.m.

