Ex-H-E-B executive sentenced in child pornography case

SAN ANTONIO - After being found guilty on 48 of the 53 promotion of child pornography charges against him, ex H-E-B exec John Morgan Campbell was sentenced to a total of 10 years behind bars.

District Clerk Donna Kay McKinney said Campbell was sentenced to 10 years on 6 counts of promotion of child pornography and 8 years on 43 counts of promotion of child pornography. Campbell's sentences will run concurrently.

“What you have seen and heard and what has been presented to you is disturbing, disgusting and unsettling,” prosecutor Josh Somers told the jury during closing arguments in October.

He was referring to nude, sexually explicit photographs of young boys.

The images were discovered on Campbell’s electronic devices at his H-E-B corporate office in early 2014.

Campbell, who was a vice president with the grocery store chain, was terminated immediately. His lawyer argued his client had, by his own admission, “done something stupid."

