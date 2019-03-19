Ex-NEISD middle school teacher arrested on indecency with child charge

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities on Tuesday arrested a former Northeast Independent School District educator on a charge of indecency with a child by contact.

Gabriel Ginithan, 49, was indicted by a grand jury March 12 and arrested Tuesday morning. Court records show Ginithan was released on $75,000 bail.

Aubrey Chancellor, a spokeswoman for NEISD, confirmed Ginithan was previously employed at Lopez Middle School.

Ginithan, who worked as a special education co-teacher, was hired by the district in August 2011 and terminated last June, Chancellor said via email.

Chancellor said claims of misconduct were investigated by the district immediately after they were reported and that district officials reported Ginithan to Child Protective Services and the NEISD Police Department.

Chancellor said via email the alleged victim had moved on to the 9th grade by the time the district received the complaint.

Online records show Ginithan is under investigation by the Texas Education Agency's Educator Investigations Division.

