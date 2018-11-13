Explosion, fire prompts evacuations in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A natural gas break sparked an explosion and fire early Tuesday in South Bexar County, prompting officials to evacuate three homes.

No injuries were reported in the incident near FM 2937 and Martinez-Losoya Road off Highway 281 South.

A resident told KSAT 12 News that they woke up around 1:30 a.m. and looked out the window and saw flames around 40 feet shooting into the air. The flames later died down to about 15 feet.

#BreakingNews gas leak fire in South Bexar county! I’m told no injuries, 3 homes evacuated, crews working to close pipes, investigators working to figure out cause pic.twitter.com/Frw1D4CGNZ — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 13, 2018

According to Bexar County Emergency Manager Kyle Coleman, a 10-inch natural gas line broke.

At around 6:15 a.m., crews shut off the gas, the fire was out and residents were allowed back to their homes.

There was no immediate word why the gas line broke.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.