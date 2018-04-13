Family desperate to find teenage daughter who's been missing for 2 weeks

SAN ANTONIO - A family is making an emotional plea after their 15-year-old daughter went to school one day and never returned home.

A San Antonio police report said Madaline Obrien was last seen by the school staff of the George Gervin Academy the day of her disappearance. Her family said she’s been missing since March 29.

“I don't know where she is at,” said Blanca Monetenegro, Obrien’s mother. “She doesn’t have any clothes or shoes or money.”

The family is working with Charlie Parker, a private investigator. They said they want proof of life over anything else.

“She has no cellphone,” Parker said. “She is on the streets in a dangerous area. She needs to be found quickly.”

Parker said he believes Obrien is being harbored by an adult, but police have not yet indicated that.

“There are so many possibilities,” Parker said. “People will take a child and they will put them in a motel and they will put them on Craigslist from the motel on the laptop. There is trafficking all over.”

Police said it is unknown if Obrien left with anyone else or by herself, but they are encouraging anyone with any information to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7410.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.