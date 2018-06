SAN ANTONIO - A man was stabbed in the neck with a screwdriver during a family argument at an apartment late Friday night, police say.

Police were called to the Park West Apartments at 11845 West Ave. just after 11 p.m. for the stabbing.

There, police found a man with a stab wound to his neck and another with a head injury.

Both were taken to University Hospital.

Police said it's unclear who will be charged in the stabbing.

