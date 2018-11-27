Family, friends remember man tattoo artist killed in sports bar shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Family and friends are mourning murder victim Xavier Avila, who was known for his sense of humor, burly stature and a booming personality.

Avila was shot and killed Dragon Sports Bar early Monday morning. Police say two people were arrested in connection with the shooting

Avila was known for his sense of humor, burly stature and a booming personality, and he also had a following for his natural artistic talent.

The tattoo artist worked at Nite Owl Tattoo Studio for Diane Castillo.

“He was always really funny. (He) made all the artists laugh, all the clients laugh. Even when I was mad at him, I couldn’t be mad at him,” Castillo said.

Avila’s family is focused on helping his legacy continue.

“I knew he was naturally gifted. Everything he did, drawing, painting and he made it look easy," Castillo said.

Family members wrapped their arms around Avila’s 7-year-old daughter, who they say was the love of his life.

“He loved her a lot. That was his main focus,” said Denisse Talamantez, Avila's cousin. “Everything was about her. That was his world, his priority.”

Nite Owl Tattoo is partnering with the family to raise funds for Avila’s funeral and his daughter. There is a vigil planned at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dragon Sports bar in the 1300 block of Bandera Road.

