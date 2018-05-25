Father seeks answers, justice after son shot, killed on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A father is in search of answers after his 25-year-old son was shot to death on the East Side this earlier this month.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. May 9 in the 1000 block of Canton Street, not far from North Onslow and East Houston streets.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found 25-year-old Ray Richardson unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness reported seeing a small white car driving away from the shooting scene.
The shooter remains at large.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
What Ray Richardson’s father, Carlos Richardson, is saying:
