Kidnapping victim shot to death by FBI agent in Houston, sources say

HOUSTON - A kidnapping victim was shot to death Thursday during an FBI investigation at a northeast Houston home, sources told KPRC-TV.

Investigators said FBI agents were conducting an operation at a home in the 7300 block of Elbert Street when the victim was shot.

Sources said the man was taken from Montgomery County on Wednesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at LBJ Hospital.

Christina Garza, public affairs officer for the Houston FBI office, said several people were inside the home, including two children, at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured.

When reporter Cathy Hernandez asked if the agents knew children were in the home, Garza said, "That's why we're here."

Details of the shooting and the FBI investigation have not yet been released as the operation is ongoing, Garza said.

Monique McKnight, a neighbor, said she was awaken by the raid.

"It sounded like an explosion and that was about 3 or 4 o’clock this morning," she said.

Another neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said, " We just heard gunshots. It was like four, pop, pop, pops.”

McKnight said the people living in the home had recently moved in.

“The kids and stuff that lived over there and I would tell them I would see them roaming around,” she said.

McKnight said she believes her neighbors are a family, a father, mother and two school-aged children. She said the little girl attended school, but the boy did not.

"When the little girl would catch the bus, he would still be there, so he wasn't at school,” McKnight said.

The FBI agent involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The FBI released a statement that read, "FBI was conducting an operation at a home in the 7300 block of Elbert Street in Northeast Houston. During the course of the operation, an individual was fatally injured. The FBI's Evidence Response Team is on scene. As with any Agent-Involved shooting, the Shooting Incident Review Team will investigate the matter."

