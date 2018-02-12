Fire caused by space heater kills dog, damages South Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A fire caused by a space heater killed a dog and severely damaged a South Side home late Sunday night, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of Bernard Drive, which is located not far from Roosevelt Avenue and Loop 410.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found the backside of the home engulfed in flames. Only the dog was inside at the time of the fire.

Authorities said they believe that a faulty space heater was the likely cause.

Fire officials said the home is considered a total loss and the home now has a damage estimate of roughly $130,000.

