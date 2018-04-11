Firefighters encounter heavy flames at late-night house fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters encountered intense flames at a late-night house fire, fire officials said Wednesday.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment house located in the 600 block of Augusta Street, which is found not far from North St. Mary's Street just north of downtown.

Firefighters said they arrived to the heavy flames showing. All the individuals inside the home made it out safely, fire officials said.

Arson investigators have now been called in to help determine the cause of the fire. A damage estimate is not currently known.

