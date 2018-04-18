LIVE COVERAGE: Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at 92

HOUSTON - Former first lady Barbara Bush, wife of President George H.W. Bush, has died at the age of 92.

Bush suffered from congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, for some time now, Houston’s KPRC reports. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, congestive heart failure means the heart can’t pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs.

Most recently, she was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Good Friday suffering from shortness of breath, CNN reports. She was doing better and had been released earlier this past week, but started to get worse in the past couple of days.

She and President Bush were married for more than 73 years. They were the longest married presidential couple in the nation’s history.

She is also the only woman to have been alive during the presidencies of her husband and her son, President George W. Bush.

Birth date: June 8, 1925

George H. W. Bush (January 6, 1945-present) Children: Dorothy, August 18, 1959; Marvin, October 22, 1956; Neil, January 22, 1955; John (Jeb), February 11, 1953; Pauline (Robin), December 20, 1949-October 1953 (died of leukemia); George, July 6, 1946

Dorothy, August 18, 1959; Marvin, October 22, 1956; Neil, January 22, 1955; John (Jeb), February 11, 1953; Pauline (Robin), December 20, 1949-October 1953 (died of leukemia); George, July 6, 1946 Education: Attended Smith College, 1943-1944

Other Facts:

Life member of the University Cancer Foundation Board of Visitors for the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas.

Ambassador at large of AmeriCares since 1986.

Is a relative of Franklin Pierce, the 14th president of the United States.

Timeline:

1941 - Meets George H. W. Bush at a dance at the Round Hill Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut.

First Lady of the United States. 1989 - Founds the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

Is hospitalized for bronchitis four days after her husband was admitted to the hospital to address "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia." The former first lady is discharged January 23. April 15, 2018 - A source close to the Bush family tells CNN that Bush is in failing health and is being cared for at her home in Houston. Bush's office releases a statement, confirming after a "recent series of hospitalizations," she has decided against seeking additional medical help and will instead focus on "comfort care."

Barbara Bush has been a fixture in Houston since moving back to Texas after leaving the White House in 1993, KPRC reports.

Many influential Houstonians have shared their thoughts on her legacy, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack, who rose to national prominence for his humanitarian work during Hurricane Harvey.

