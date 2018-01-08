Former Spurs player Devin Brown arrested for DWI

SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio Spurs and UTSA basketball player Devin Brown was arrested late Sunday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, magistrate records show.

Brown, 39, was arrested just before midnight in the 1400 block of Loop 1604 West and was pulled over while driving a Chevy Trailblazer.

County records show Brown had previously been arrested back in 2013 for an "obstruction of highway" charge.

Brown first played with the Spurs in 2002 and then again in 2003 to 2005.

Raised in SA, Brown first starred at the University of Texas at San Antonio and is the only Roadrunner to ever play for the Spurs. He was also the first Roadrunner to have his number retired by UTSA and is the all-time high school scorer in greater San Antonio.

