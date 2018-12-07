Free STD/HIV testing offered at Metro Health's Winter Wonderland event

SAN ANTONIO - Metro Health is hosting the third annual Winter Wonderland Health Fair on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Travis Park.

Free screenings for HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea and Chlamydia will be provided to the public during the fair.

There will also be raffle prizes, music, food and pictures with Santa.

The San Antonio Food Bank will be providing bags of produce to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.

Representatives from Metro Health and other vendors will also be in attendance to connect with the community.

Additional vendors are:

CPS Energy

Life Insurance and Medicare Information

Drakes Fun Foods

Relaxation Point Professional

Wellness Massage

Alzheimer's Association San Antonio & South Texas Chapter

Aetna

Fresca Family Dental

Healthy Start

Wells Fargo

Break Dancer

National Association of Hispanic Nurses - San Antonio Chapter

AARC

Texas Wears Condoms

CASA

