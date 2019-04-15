GMSA @ 9 Medals for a Cause: UTSA, UTSA Alumni Association

SAN ANTONIO - In the week leading up to Fiesta, and the days during, GMSA @ 9 will feature a Fiesta medal that is giving back to the San Antonio community.

While there are surely a slew of medals with proceeds going entirely back to good causes, we are highlighting at least 12 causes you can support with your purchase of a medal.

One of the medals featured was so popular it's no longer available.

The UTSA Alumni Association's medal helps support its scholarship fund. According to the association, nearly 70% of UTSA students require some sort of financial aid to attend. Last year, they were able to give about $135,000 to nearly 35 students. The medal, unfortunately, is sold out.

The official university medal celebrates its 50th anniversary. The medal features the anniversary logo and the original logo from when the school opened in 1969.

A portion of the proceeds support the Roadrunner pantry, the campus' food pantry for students. Since its inception in 2017, the pantry has given out 32,990 pounds of food to 7,459 students.

The medal is available at the Main Campus at Roadrunner Express for $10.

