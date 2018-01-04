Home heavily damaged by fire in far south Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Crews in far south Bexar County worked to save a home Wednesday afternoon that caught fire.

Video from Sky 12 showed a portion of the roof collapsed and flames shooting out of the tops and side of the home more than 30 minutes after firefighters were first called.

More News Headlines

The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m. at a home in the 24700 block of U.S. Highway 281.

There are no reported injuries. KSAT has a crew en route to the scene.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.