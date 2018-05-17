How to avoid high water bills during hot, dry summer months

SAN ANTONIO - SAWS has a new, free, online WaterSmart service that provides customers with many tools, including suggestions on how to conserve water.

WaterSmart will provide feedback on monthly water use, compare your usage to similar homes and offer customized tools for San Antonio residents.

Customers can sign up for WaterSmart Home Reports through the end of May.

“Customers have told us that they want personalized tools to understand and manage their household water use,” said conservation director Karen Guz. “WaterSmart is a groundbreaking tool for SAWS in that it will provide monthly reports showing our customers how to make good water and money-saving decisions. We think that going into the summer with a good chance of drought restrictions on the horizon, it’s a great opportunity for customers to give it a try.”

Meters will still be read once a month, and customers can expect to receive a notice with details within a few days.

“Although we have an ample supply of water for all our customers,” said SAWS President and CEO Robert R. Puente, “the innovative tools we have for our customers will give them better information faster and help extend our water supplies.”

SAWS provides service to more than 1.8 million customers in San Antonio.

To read more on the WaterSmart program, click here.

