Human remains found in wooded area in SW Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Southwest Bexar County.

Deputies responded to the 14700 block of Gross Lane in Lacoste around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about the discovery.

At this time it is unclear how long the remains have been there or who initially found them.

A deputy stayed with the remains overnight to preserve the scene. The BCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.