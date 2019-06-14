I-35 complete closure scheduled for Friday night in Schertz

SAN ANTONIO - Interstate 35 will be closed in both directions at FM 1103 Friday night while Texas Department of Transportation crews perform paving work in the area.

The closure is expected to start Friday at 9 p.m. and extend until 6 a.m. Saturday. The overpass at FM 1103 will also be closed.

See below for more TxDOT road closures over the next week.

UPCOMING SCHEDULED CONSTRUCTION CLOSURES

Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio

Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full westbound frontage road closure at US 281 for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the west to eastbound turnaround at US 281, continue through the Gold Canyon Road intersection, use the turnaround at Redland Road, take the Redland Road entrance ramp and use the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.

Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure from the US 281 northbound exit ramp to the US 281 entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 northbound exit ramp, continue through the US 281 intersection and use the US 281 entrance ramp.

Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure from the US 281 northbound exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 northbound exit ramp, continue through the US 281 and Gold Canyon Road intersections and use the Gold Canyon entrance ramp.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the westbound to eastbound turnaround at US 281 for bridge span work. DETOUR: make a double left at the signalized intersection.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Turnaround closed on the eastbound frontage road, eastbound to westbound turnaround at US 281 for bridge span work. DETOUR: Make a double left at the signalized intersection.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full eastbound closure of the north exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: Use the north exit ramp through the US 281 and Gold Canyon Road intersections, use the Gold Canyon Road entrance ramp.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full westbound closure of the Frontage Road at US 281 for bridge span work. DETOUR: Take the west to eastbound turnaround at US 281 through the Gold Canyon intersection, use the turnaround at Redland Road, take the Redland Road entrance ramp and use the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full westbound closure from the north exit ramp to the US 281 entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: Use the north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 intersection and use the US 281 entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 – Northeast San Antonio

Monday, June 17 until Thursday, June 20. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure at FM 2252 (Nacagdoches Road) including Lookout Road exit for bridge work.

Tuesday, June 18 until Thursday, June 20. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound and northbound turnarounds at SH 218 (Pat Booker Road) for bridge deck panel installation work.

Saturday, June 15. 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Northbound exit ramp to Kitty Hawk for striping and barrier work.

Loop 1604 – Northwest San Antonio

Friday, June 21 until Monday, June 24. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full mainlane closure in both directions at SH 16 (Bandera Road) for asphalt work.

Wednesday, June 19 until Thursday, June 20. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating frontage road lanes in both directions at Bitters Road/Roger’s Ranch Road for traffic signal work.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. One mainlane in both directions from Bandera Road to Roger’s Ranch Road for bridge joint work.

Loop 1604 – West San Antonio

Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lanes at FM 1957 (Potranco Road) for painting beams under the bridge deck and installing clearance. DETOUR: Traffic will be detoured to Military Drive or FM 471 (Culebra Road) to access east or westbound Wiseman Road

Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lanes at Military Drive for painting beams under the bridge deck and installing clearance signs. DETOUR: Traffic will be detoured to Military Drive or FM 471 (Culebra Road) to access east or westbound Wiseman Road.

Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lanes at Wiseman Boulevard for painting beams under the bridge deck and installing clearance signs. DETOUR: Traffic will be detoured to Military Drive or FM 471 (Culebra Road) to access east or westbound Wiseman Road.

Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Nightly 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlanes between SH 151 to Wiseman Boulevard for pavement and resurface work.

Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Nightly 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating northbound frontage road lanes between Wiseman Boulevard to SH 151 for asphalt work.

Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road lanes between FM 1957 (Potranco Road) to SH 151 for sidewalk work.

Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The northbound exit ramp to Wiseman Boulevard for concrete work.

Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road lanes between just south of FM 1957 (Potranco Road) to south of US 90 for sidewalk, curb, mowstip and rip rap work.

Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The right lane in both directions at Red Musket for island work.

Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road lanes between US 90 to north of Medio Creek for sidewalk, curb, mowstip and rip rap work.

Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The right lane in both directions at Emory Peak for island work.

Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The right lane in both directions at Dodge City for island work.

Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The right lane in both directions at Spurs Ranch for island work.

Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The northbound right main lane on the Marbach Road overpass for striping work.

Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alternating main lanes in both directions between US 90 to north of Medio Creek for minor repairs.

Current until Saturday, June 15. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The southbound entrance ramp north of Wiseman Boulevard for metal beam guard fence repair and final surface work.

Current until Saturday, June 15. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The southbound exit ramp to Wiseman Boulevard for final surface work.

Current until Saturday, June 15. Nightly 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating northbound frontage road lanes between FM 1957 (Potranco Road) to SH 151 for milling work.

US 281 – North Central San Antonio

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound closure from the Frontage Road exit ramp to the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the Frontage Road exit ramp, continue through the Loop 1604 intersection and take the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the Frontage Road exit ramp, turn right on the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road, use the turnaround at Gold Canyon Road and take a right on the US 281 northbound frontage road. If going west: drive along the eastbound frontage road through the Gold Canyon Road intersection and use the turnaround at Redland Road, take the Redland Road entrance ramp and use the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound frontage road closure from the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road to Sonterra Boulevard to work on bridge caps. DETOUR: on the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, turn left on the US 281 southbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Donella Drive and use the US 281 Donella Drive entrance ramp.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full southbound closure from the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to the Donella Drive entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp, continue through the Loop 1604 and Donella Drive intersections and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full southbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for bridge span work. DETOUR: take a right on the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Stone Oak Parkway and turn right on the US 281 southbound frontage road.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound to westbound direct connector ramp closure for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the Frontage Road exit ramp, turn left on the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road and use the US 281 entrance ramp.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating northbound lane closure from Loop 1604 to Marshall Road for miscellaneous construction.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating southbound lane closure from Marshall Road to Loop 1604 for miscellaneous construction.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Turnaround closed on the southbound frontage road, southbound to northbound turnaround at Loop 1604 for bridge span work. DETOUR: take a double left at the signalized intersection.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating westbound lane closure, west of US 281 at Evans Road for striping.

Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating northbound lane closure. one of two northbound to westbound turn lanes at Evans Road for striping.

Tuesday, June 18 until Thursday, June 20. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound right mainlane from Oakland Bend to WR Larson Road for barrier setting work.

Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound closure from the Frontage Road exit ramp to the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the Frontage Road exit ramp, continue through the Loop 1604 intersection and use the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp.

Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the Frontage Road exit ramp, turn right on Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. If heading north, use the turnaround at Gold Canyon Road and take a right at the northbound frontage road. If heading west, use the eastbound frontage Road through the Gold Canyon Road intersection, use the turnaround at Redland Road, take the Redland Road entrance ramp and use the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.

Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound closure of the US 281 frontage road from the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road to Sonterra Boulevard to work on bridge caps. DETOUR: go west on the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, turn left on the US 281 southbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Donella Drive and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.

Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full southbound closure from the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to the Donella Drive entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp, continue southbound on the Frontage Road through the Loop 1604 and Donella Drive intersections and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.