I-35 complete closure scheduled for Friday night in Schertz

SAN ANTONIO - Interstate 35 will be closed in both directions at FM 1103 Friday night while Texas Department of Transportation crews perform paving work in the area.
The closure is expected to start Friday at 9 p.m. and extend until 6 a.m. Saturday. The overpass at FM 1103 will also be closed.
See below for more TxDOT road closures over the next week.
UPCOMING SCHEDULED CONSTRUCTION CLOSURES
Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full westbound closure from the north exit ramp to the US 281 entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: Use the north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 intersection and use the US 281 entrance ramp.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full westbound closure of the Frontage Road at US 281 for bridge span work. DETOUR: Take the west to eastbound turnaround at US 281 through the Gold Canyon intersection, use the turnaround at Redland Road, take the Redland Road entrance ramp and use the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full eastbound closure of the north exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: Use the north exit ramp through the US 281 and Gold Canyon Road intersections, use the Gold Canyon Road entrance ramp.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Turnaround closed on the eastbound frontage road, eastbound to westbound turnaround at US 281 for bridge span work. DETOUR: Make a double left at the signalized intersection.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the westbound to eastbound turnaround at US 281 for bridge span work. DETOUR: make a double left at the signalized intersection.
- Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure from the US 281 northbound exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 northbound exit ramp, continue through the US 281 and Gold Canyon Road intersections and use the Gold Canyon entrance ramp.
- Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure from the US 281 northbound exit ramp to the US 281 entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 northbound exit ramp, continue through the US 281 intersection and use the US 281 entrance ramp.
- Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full westbound frontage road closure at US 281 for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the west to eastbound turnaround at US 281, continue through the Gold Canyon Road intersection, use the turnaround at Redland Road, take the Redland Road entrance ramp and use the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.
Loop 1604 – Northeast San Antonio
- Saturday, June 15. 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Northbound exit ramp to Kitty Hawk for striping and barrier work.
- Tuesday, June 18 until Thursday, June 20. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound and northbound turnarounds at SH 218 (Pat Booker Road) for bridge deck panel installation work.
- Monday, June 17 until Thursday, June 20. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure at FM 2252 (Nacagdoches Road) including Lookout Road exit for bridge work.
Loop 1604 – Northwest San Antonio
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. One mainlane in both directions from Bandera Road to Roger’s Ranch Road for bridge joint work.
- Wednesday, June 19 until Thursday, June 20. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating frontage road lanes in both directions at Bitters Road/Roger’s Ranch Road for traffic signal work.
- Friday, June 21 until Monday, June 24. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full mainlane closure in both directions at SH 16 (Bandera Road) for asphalt work.
Loop 1604 – West San Antonio
- Current until Saturday, June 15. Nightly 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating northbound frontage road lanes between FM 1957 (Potranco Road) to SH 151 for milling work.
- Current until Saturday, June 15. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The southbound exit ramp to Wiseman Boulevard for final surface work.
- Current until Saturday, June 15. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The southbound entrance ramp north of Wiseman Boulevard for metal beam guard fence repair and final surface work.
- Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alternating main lanes in both directions between US 90 to north of Medio Creek for minor repairs.
- Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The northbound right main lane on the Marbach Road overpass for striping work.
- Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The right lane in both directions at Spurs Ranch for island work.
- Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The right lane in both directions at Dodge City for island work.
- Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The right lane in both directions at Emory Peak for island work.
- Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road lanes between US 90 to north of Medio Creek for sidewalk, curb, mowstip and rip rap work.
- Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The right lane in both directions at Red Musket for island work.
- Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road lanes between just south of FM 1957 (Potranco Road) to south of US 90 for sidewalk, curb, mowstip and rip rap work.
- Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The northbound exit ramp to Wiseman Boulevard for concrete work.
- Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road lanes between FM 1957 (Potranco Road) to SH 151 for sidewalk work.
- Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Nightly 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating northbound frontage road lanes between Wiseman Boulevard to SH 151 for asphalt work.
- Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Nightly 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlanes between SH 151 to Wiseman Boulevard for pavement and resurface work.
- Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lanes at Wiseman Boulevard for painting beams under the bridge deck and installing clearance signs. DETOUR: Traffic will be detoured to Military Drive or FM 471 (Culebra Road) to access east or westbound Wiseman Road.
- Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lanes at Military Drive for painting beams under the bridge deck and installing clearance signs. DETOUR: Traffic will be detoured to Military Drive or FM 471 (Culebra Road) to access east or westbound Wiseman Road.
- Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lanes at FM 1957 (Potranco Road) for painting beams under the bridge deck and installing clearance. DETOUR: Traffic will be detoured to Military Drive or FM 471 (Culebra Road) to access east or westbound Wiseman Road
US 281 – North Central San Antonio
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound closure from the Frontage Road exit ramp to the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the Frontage Road exit ramp, continue through the Loop 1604 intersection and take the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the Frontage Road exit ramp, turn right on the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road, use the turnaround at Gold Canyon Road and take a right on the US 281 northbound frontage road. If going west: drive along the eastbound frontage road through the Gold Canyon Road intersection and use the turnaround at Redland Road, take the Redland Road entrance ramp and use the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound frontage road closure from the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road to Sonterra Boulevard to work on bridge caps. DETOUR: on the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, turn left on the US 281 southbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Donella Drive and use the US 281 Donella Drive entrance ramp.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full southbound closure from the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to the Donella Drive entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp, continue through the Loop 1604 and Donella Drive intersections and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full southbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for bridge span work. DETOUR: take a right on the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Stone Oak Parkway and turn right on the US 281 southbound frontage road.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound to westbound direct connector ramp closure for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the Frontage Road exit ramp, turn left on the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road and use the US 281 entrance ramp.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating northbound lane closure from Loop 1604 to Marshall Road for miscellaneous construction.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating southbound lane closure from Marshall Road to Loop 1604 for miscellaneous construction.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Turnaround closed on the southbound frontage road, southbound to northbound turnaround at Loop 1604 for bridge span work. DETOUR: take a double left at the signalized intersection.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating westbound lane closure, west of US 281 at Evans Road for striping.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating northbound lane closure. one of two northbound to westbound turn lanes at Evans Road for striping.
- Tuesday, June 18 until Thursday, June 20. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound right mainlane from Oakland Bend to WR Larson Road for barrier setting work.
- Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound closure from the Frontage Road exit ramp to the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the Frontage Road exit ramp, continue through the Loop 1604 intersection and use the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp.
- Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the Frontage Road exit ramp, turn right on Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. If heading north, use the turnaround at Gold Canyon Road and take a right at the northbound frontage road. If heading west, use the eastbound frontage Road through the Gold Canyon Road intersection, use the turnaround at Redland Road, take the Redland Road entrance ramp and use the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.
- Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound closure of the US 281 frontage road from the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road to Sonterra Boulevard to work on bridge caps. DETOUR: go west on the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, turn left on the US 281 southbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Donella Drive and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.
- Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full southbound closure from the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to the Donella Drive entrance ramp for bridge span work. DETOUR: take the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp, continue southbound on the Frontage Road through the Loop 1604 and Donella Drive intersections and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.
- Saturday, June 22 until Monday, June 24. Weekend closure 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full southbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for bridge span work. DETOUR: take a right on the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road, take the turnaround at Stone Oak Parkway and turn right on the southbound US 281 frontage road.
I-10 – Northwest San Antonio/Bexar County/Kendall County
- Friday, June 14 until Saturday, June 15. Daily 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Eastbound left mainlane at Boerne Stage Road for laying asphalt work.
- Sunday, June 16 until Wednesday, June 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound right mainlane at FM 3351 (Ralph Fair Road) for barrier work.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating mainlanes in both directions between Scenic Loop Road and SH 46 for pavement marking work.
- Wednesday, June 19 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound right mainlane at FM 3351 (Ralph Fair Road) for barrier work.
- Saturday, June 22. 2 a.m. until 2 p.m. Westbound right mainlane at Dominion Drive for barrier removal and retaining wall work.
- Sunday, June 30 until Wednesday, July 3. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound right mainlane at FM 3351 (Ralph Fair Road) for barrier work and bridge work.
I-10 – Far East San Antonio/Guadalupe County
- Current until further notice. Eastbound entrance ramp from FM 1516. DETOUR: Take next entrance ramp east of Loop 1604.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left eastbound mainlane between Martinez Creek and Loop 1604 for construction truck access.
- Monday, June 17 until Thursday, June 20. Nightly from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left westbound mainlane between Martinez Creek and Foster Road for installation of portable concrete traffic barrier.
- Thursday, June 20 until Friday, June 21. 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. All westbound mainlanes at FM 1516 and all lanes of FM 1516 underneath I-10 for overpass bridge deck work. DETOUR: Westbound mainlane traffic will exit at FM 1516 and re-enter the mainlanes just west of FM 1516. Southbound FM 1516 traffic will take the westbound frontage road and turn around at Foster Road. Northbound FM 1516 traffic will take the eastbound frontage road and turn around at Loop 1604.
I-10 – Central San Antonio
- Monday, June 17 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound shoulder at I-35 for guard rail installation work.
I-35 – Northeast San Antonio & Comal County
- Friday, June 14 until Saturday, June 15. 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Full northbound mainlane closure at FM 1103 (Exit 178) including the overpass for paving work.
- Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Nightly 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Alternating mainlanes and frontage road lanes in both directions at FM 1103 (Exit 178) including the overpass for asphalt work. NOTE: At least one frontage road lane in both directions will remain open at all times.
I-35 – Central San Antonio
- Monday, June 17 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Shoulder in both directions at I-10 for guard rail installation work.
I-410 – West San Antonio
- Sunday, June 16 until Thursday, June 20. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. All northbound frontage road lanes between US 90 bridge to the I-410 northbound entrance ramp for pipe and drainage structure work. Traffic will be detoured to the US 90 eastbound frontage road; turnaround at Military Drive; continue on the US 90 westbound frontage road to access the I-410 northbound frontage road entrance ramp.
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. All northbound frontage road lanes between the northbound entrance ramp to Marbach Road for barrier removal work. DETOUR: Traffic will enter I-410 northbound mainlanes and exit at SH 151; turnaround and continue to Marbach Road.
- Thursday, June 20 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. All southbound frontage road lanes between Marbach Road and US 90 for pipe and drainage structure work. The exit to US 90 eastbound will also be closed. DETOUR: Traffic on the southbound mainlanes will be detoured to take the Valley Hi Drive, turnaround and continue on the northbound frontage road and use the cloverleaf.
US 90 – West San Antonio
- Monday, June 17 until Friday, June 21. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The left north and southbound frontage road lane between Marbach Road to US 90 for barrier removal.
- Monday, June 17 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. All westbound frontage road lanes between I-410 to Horal Street for barrier removal. DETOUR: Traffic will take cloverleafs; turnaround at Military Drive and to access US 90.
- Current until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The eastbound shoulder just east of Loop 1604 on the frontage road for depression inlet work.
- Current until Saturday, June 22. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The eastbound main lanes ½ mile west of Loop 1604 to ½ east of Loop 1604 for striping, litter removal and mowstrip work. The entrance ramps between those limits will be closed.
- Friday, June 21 until Sunday, June 23. Full weekend closure 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. All eastbound mainlanes between Hunt Lane and I-410 and all frontage road lanes between Ray Ellison Road to I-410 for rail and overhead sign bridge truss work. The eastbound to northbound connector will also be closed. DETOUR: Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road and enter at the next entrance.
SH 16 – Bandera Road
- Friday, June 21 until Monday, June 24. Full weekend closure 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. All lanes in both directions at Loop 1604 (intersection fully closed) for asphalt work.
SH 16 – Southern Region
- Monday, June 17 until Friday, June 21. Daily 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Alternating southbound lanes from Tilden to FM 624 (mile markers 680-690) for guard fence installation and excavation work.
SH 151 – Far West San Antonio
- Sunday, June 16 until Friday, June 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The eastbound right lane between Military Drive West and Wiseman Boulevard for mill and inlay work. Ramps will be closed as needed.
- Monday, June 17 until Friday, June 21. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alternating lanes on the eastbound frontage road between Wiseman Boulevard and I-410 for pouring concrete mow strip work.
- Monday, June 17 until Friday, June 21. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alternating lanes on the eastbound frontage road between Old Highway 90 and Westover Hills for guardrail work.
PA 1502 – Wurzbach Parkway
- City of San Antonio closure for Hardberger Park Landbridge project. Monday, June 17 until Friday, June 21. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Right lane in both directions from FM 1535 (NW Military Hwy.) to FM 2696 (Blanco Road) for construction truck and equipment access.
- City of San Antonio closure for Hardberger Park Landbridge project. Saturday, June 22. 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Right lane in both directions from FM 1535 (NW Military Hwy.) to FM 2696 (Blanco Road) for construction truck and equipment access.
SH 218 – Pat Booker Road
- Sunday, June 16 until Tuesday, June 18. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. All eastbound lanes at Loop 1604 for bridge deck panel installation work.
- Tuesday, June 18 until Thursday, June 20. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. All westbound lanes at Loop 1604 for bridge deck panel installation work.
FM 1976 – Walzem Road
- Current until further notice. Daily 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Alternating southbound lanes from Woodlake Parkway until Gibbs Sprawl Road for barrier work (existing seven total lanes narrowed to three, with one in each direction and a two-way turn lane in the middle).
US 87 – Rigsby Road
- Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Westbound right lane from WW White to Grobe Road for sidewalk and driveway work.
SH 46 – Boerne/Kendall County
- Current until further notice. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound left lane from East Sharon Drive to Charger Boulevard for traffic switch (drivers diverted to the right side for construction access on the right side; left turn lane remains open).
Other Roads – Bexar County
- Monday, June 17 until Saturday, June 22. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Right lane of San Pedro Avenue in both directions from I-410 to W. Rector for sidewalk and driveway work.
- Wednesday, June 19 until Thursday, June 20. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating lanes of Bitters Road in both directions at Loop 1604 for traffic signal work.
