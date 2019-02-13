New IKEA store in Live Oak officially opens its doors

LIVE OAK, Texas - IKEA celebrated its latest store's grand opening by holding major giveaways early Wednesday morning.

The Live Oak location officially opened its doors to the public at 9 a.m. Customers, however, were seen lining up outside as early as 1 a.m.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to win thousands of dollars in gift cards. Visitors entered to win one of three cards, valued at $500, $1,500 and $2,000.

Guests who signed up for a family loyalty program were entered to win one of 20 $250 Ikea gift cards. Two winners were drawn every hour.

"We have received such a warm welcome from the San Antonio-area and want to return the favor by welcoming our shoppers with food, fun and iconic Ikea products,” Ikea store manager Diedre Goodchild said.

The Live Oak location is IKEA's 49th store in the U.S. and fifth store in Texas, according to a news release.

The first 200 child visitors received a Famnig heart-shaped toy. The first 1,000 adults also received a special welcome gift as well.

We are live at @IKEAUSA in Live Oak all morning long! Check this out!!! pic.twitter.com/LxGiyKFsys — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) February 13, 2019

The party is just getting started here at @IKEAUSA pic.twitter.com/kUS5IV7miO — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) February 13, 2019

