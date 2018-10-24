Indicted: SAPD officer seen repeatedly punching 14-year-old girl in video

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer seen repeatedly punching a 14-year-old girl in the parking lot of an East Side event center in May 2017 was indicted Wednesday on charges of official oppression and giving a false report to a peace officer.

Video of Officer Gary Tuli punching the teen, identified as A'Mynae Roberts, went viral, sparking outrage from Roberts' family members, who vowed to file a federal lawsuit against the police department.

Online records show Tuli has been charged with official oppression. However, a lawsuit was never filed against the department in federal court, records show.

In a report on the 2017 incident, Tuli wrote that he was forced to use "hands/arm" and "fist/punch" to gain compliance from Roberts while attempting to take her into custody outside the Crown Palace Event Center in the 4500 block of Walzem Road.

According to the indictment obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders, Tuli lied when he told authorities "(Roberts) took a bladed stance, balled her fist up and struck (him) in the face with a closed fist, and called (him) a white mother f---er."

The indictment contradicts the San Antonio Police Department's findings that Tuli committed "no procedural violations" while responding to the incident.

Tuli stated in the report he suffered a bruise or abrasion on the left side of his face. Roberts was uninjured during the incident, according to the report.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Tuli will be placed on administrative duty until the case is fully adjudicated.

“As a result of the misdemeanor charges, Officer Tuli will be placed on administrative duty until the case is resolved," McManus said in an emailed statement. "This case was thoroughly investigated by the department and the complaint of excessive force in this incident was deemed to be inconclusive.”

Sources tell KSAT 12 Tuli is making arrangements to turn himself in.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.