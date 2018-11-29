News

Information sought in fatal shooting of 25-year-old man

Shooting occurred Nov. 9 in 300 block of Stonegate Dr

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers have issued a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Oscar Alan Thompson II, 25, was shot and killed on Nov. 9, in the 300 block of Stonegate Drive.

According to police, Thompson was driving a friend home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

Thompson was struck one time and lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole, police said. He was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

