Know this now: Jan 7-13

SAN ANTONIO

Busted

A man who allegedly made threats to San Antonio movie theaters was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant Sunday.

Shawn Taylor Lemoine was arrested in the 3900 block of Fredericksburg on Sunday, but the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI are still investigating a threatening post on social media he made against local theaters.

Johnny come lately!

Is Johnny Football about to make a comeback? The Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats have bought themselves more time to negotiate with former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The CFL team issued a statement Sunday confirming that an offer was made to the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner. By doing so, the Tiger-Cats maintained his rights and prevented him from becoming a free agent.

Save the turtles

Nearly 400 sea turtles found stunned by recent frigid weather along the Texas coast have been returned to the Gulf of Mexico near Corpus Christi. Volunteers helped release 395 turtles along the beach at Padre Island National Seashore on Sunday.

All we do is win

While the U.S. has seen an 11 percent increase in gross regional product in the past five years, some large metropolitan areas have encountered nearly triple the national average.

San Antonio and Austin have seen a more than 30 percent growth of GRP -- the value of all products and services produced in the area -- according to data organized by Headlight Data, an Austin based company. Click here to see the full results.

