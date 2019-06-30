Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Lightning was blamed for two house fires early Sunday in San Antonio.

The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Sutters Rim in the Stone Oak area on the city's North Side.

Fire officials at the scene said neighbors heard thunder prior to the fire, which they suspect was a lightning strike.

Flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived.

Heavy damage was found near the kitchen area and the upper level of the home.

No one was home at the time and the fire was extinguished in about 45 minutes.

Damage was estimated at $100,000.

Right around the same time, another house fire blamed on a lightning strike was reported in the 1000 block of Ericson on the city's West Side.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof.

The house sustained heavy damage with several walls collapsing, fire officials said.

Nobody was home at the time.

