Full closure of WB lanes on Interstate 10 scheduled Friday night, EB I-10 closure Saturday night

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Department of Transportation crews will close a stretch of Interstate 10 on Friday and Saturday nights for bridge work.

The westbound lanes will be closed at Boerne Stage Road starting Friday at 9 p.m. through Saturday at 9 a.m.

Marktplatz building a ‘total loss’ after fire at Wurstfest grounds in New Braunfels, official says

The eastbound lanes will be closed at Boerne Stage Road Saturday at 9 p.m. through Sunday at 9 a.m.

Boerne Stage Road will be closed in both directions at I-10 from 6 p.m. Friday until noon on Sunday.

San Antonio family in fight with HOA over early Christmas decorations