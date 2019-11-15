62ºF

Full closure of WB lanes on Interstate 10 scheduled Friday night, EB I-10 closure Saturday night

Boerne Stage Road will also be closed at I-10

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Department of Transportation crews will close a stretch of Interstate 10 on Friday and Saturday nights for bridge work.

The westbound lanes will be closed at Boerne Stage Road starting Friday at 9 p.m. through Saturday at 9 a.m.

The eastbound lanes will be closed at Boerne Stage Road Saturday at 9 p.m. through Sunday at 9 a.m.

Boerne Stage Road will be closed in both directions at I-10 from 6 p.m. Friday until noon on Sunday.

