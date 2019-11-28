SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have responded to a reported fire at a compost site near Interstate 10 Thursday morning.

The fire was called in around 11 a.m. at New Earth Compost, in the 7800 block of I-10 eastbound, not far from North Foster Road and FM 1516.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 13 units answered the call.

KSAT 12 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.