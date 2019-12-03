SAN ANTONIO – A man who said he was shot in the Ingram Park Mall parking lot ended up at a gas station near the shopping center to seek help, police said.

Police said a possible suspect has been detained.

The shooting was reported Monday night in the 6400 block of Northwest Loop 410.

San Antonio police said the man was shot in the parking lot and then drove himself to a Shell gas station across the highway, off Loop 410 and Ingram Road, to get help.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.