KSAT12 GMSA at 6AM, January 7, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was found fatally shot at an apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

San Antonio Independent School District Officer Cliff Martinez, who was hit and killed by two suspects in a car while working off-duty as a security guard at an IHOP, will have his funeral services on Tuesday morning.

A motorcyclist was taken into police custody after he crashed his bike on the city’s West Side, San Antonio police said.

