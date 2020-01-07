Missing Hondo teen found safe, family says

A 14-year-old girl who has been missing since October was found safe, her family confirmed.

The girl’s father, Robert Garcia, confirmed the news to KSAT on Tuesday. He said Eva Garcia is currently speaking to Hondo investigators at the police department.

The teen had disappeared on Oct. 16, 2019, leading to an Amber Alert. Robert Garcia said she ran away after the two had an argument over her curfew.

Amber Alert called off for 14-year-old girl missing since October

The Amber Alert was called off nearly a month later on Nov. 15, 2019, after a lack of meaningful tips, Hondo police said.

Father seeks answers in missing 14-year-old daughter’s case

This is a developing story. Check back to KSAT.com later for more information.