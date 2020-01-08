KSAT12 Nightbeat, January 7, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – The President sending out a tweet hours after Iran's revenge attack. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle also responding.
A Hondo father's search for his daughter ends months after it began. What he has to say in the case.
A Floresville councilman killed in a crash has fellow councilmembers mourning his death.
