Expect some big road closures this weekend due to CPS Energy work

There will be road closures in three parts of the city over the weekend due to CPS Energy projects.

CPS Energy crews and contractors will be working on Loop 410 and Southton Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Other crews will be out on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Wurzbach and Lockhill Selma.

A third crew will be working Sunday from midnight to 4 p.m. in multiple locations near Loop 410 and Highway 151. This project is the most extensive of the three and will interrupt traffic flow at several locations, according to a CPS Energy spokesperson.

WATCH LIVE: Transguide Traffic Cameras

No residential or commercial power interruptions are expected because of the work.

Here are the details of the expected closures from CPS Energy:

Saturday & Sunday:

Location: Loop 410 near Southton Road MAP IT

Expected time frame: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday:

Location: Wurzbach Parkway and Lockhill Selma MAP IT

Expected time frame: 7 a.m.– 3 p.m.

Sunday:

Locations:

Expected time frame: Midnight to 4 p.m.

CPS Energy is reminding drivers of the Move Over Slow Down law, which was expanded on Sept. 1 to include utility service vehicles. The law requires drivers to move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles, tow trucks, utility workers and trash collectors stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.