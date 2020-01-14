Comal ISD offers one-time grandfather option to Canyon High School students

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal Independent School District is offering a one-time grandfather option to Canyon High School ninth and 10th grade students who reside inside the attendance boundaries of a new high school scheduled to open in the fall.

Students who want to remain at Canyon must complete the grandfather transfer form between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31, a news release said. Students who choose to stay at Canyon will complete their high school years there.

The form may be found on the district’s website.

If students don’t sign the transfer form, they will begin to attend Davenport High School when it opens next school year.

Davenport High, located at 23255 FM 3009 just past Schoenthal Road in the Garden Ridge area, will open with grades ninth through 11th in August 2020. The school maintains the same attendance boundaries as Danville Middle School, which includes Morningside Elementary and Garden Ridge Elementary. Current Danville Middle School eighth grade students with an older sibling who will attend Canyon next school year are eligible to attend the school.