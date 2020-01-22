WATCH: SA2020 releases most recent community impact report

The nonprofit SA2020 will release its most recent community impact report during a luncheon Wednesday at noon at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

SA2020 President/CEO Molly Cox will speak along with Kiran Bains, SA2020 Director of Community Impact, and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Community members, elected officials, nonprofit and corporate leaders are among more than 900 people expected to be in attendance.

The nonprofit organization will also launch its community engagement plan for the year.

SA2020 was created in 2010 as a strategic planning process for San Antonio. It became a nonprofit organization in 2012.