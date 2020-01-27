24-year-old victim in West Side shooting identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed on the city’s West Side Saturday morning.

Tevin James Cooks was fatally shot just before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rivas Street and NW 18th Street.

According to police, Cooks was found shot in the upper torso when police arrived. EMS attempted life-saving techniques, but they were unsuccessful, police said.

Authorities said several calls were made from people nearby about a loud disturbance on the street. Police said Cooks ran from his house to go fight, and that’s when, according to police, Lesundre Tyrese Zacharie, 19, allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot him.

Teen arrested after man, 24, killed during disturbance on West Side street, police say

Zacharie fled while Cooks was left in the middle of the street.

Zacharie is charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $150,000, according to the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office.